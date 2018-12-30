Trespasser spits on Grass Valley officer, police say
December 30, 2018
A Rio Linda man accused of trespassing at a Glenbrook Basin gas station faces a felony charge after spitting on an officer and threatening him, authorities said.
Ivan Colon Sigala, 36, faces a felony count of obstructing an officer. He also faces three misdemeanors: battery of police, trespassing and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, Nevada County Jail reports state.
Booked Sunday morning into jail, Sigala remained there that day under $18,000 in bond, reports state.
Officers arrested Sigala after responding to reports of a trespasser at a Plaza Drive gas station, Grass Valley Sgt. Clint Bates said.
Sigala was told three times between 6:50 and 10 p.m. Saturday that he was trespassing, Bates said.
"Refused to leave each time, so the employee there continued to call," he added. "He was acting kind of bizarre, manic."
Sigala wouldn't comply with officers' commands, and they arrested him, the sergeant said.
"At that time he spit on one of the officers," he added. "He was threatening the lives of the officers."
Bates said drug paraphernalia was found on Sigala.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
