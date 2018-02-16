Treats in Nevada City to launch afternoon tea

When Treats relocated from York Street to 214 Main last summer, ice cream shop owner Peggy Wright knew she wanted to use the upstairs portion of the Shaw Building as an event space.

Enter Deborah Wandro, who started brainstorming some out-of-the-box ideas with Wright for what is now known as Treats Upstairs.

"I have a passion for tea parties," Wandro said. "It reminds me of Europe, where people take time out of their day to communicate and not rush. You can't drink tea fast."

Originally, Wandro said, she had the concept of a "traveling tea cup" business where she would set up tea parties in people's homes.

But she decided Treats Upstairs, with its vintage Victorian atmosphere, was perfect for Tea Time Tuesdays, set to launch March 13.

"The concept is: come, relax, de-stress, visit with friends," she said. "We need that in this world."

This will be a real afternoon tea, with brewed tea and treats, and nice classical music playing, Wandro said. She is planning some fun touches such as favors at the end, and possibly incorporating fashion shows. As much of the food as possible will be sourced locally, with chocolate from Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe, Devonshire cream from Wheyward Girl Creamery and jams from Purveyors Pantry.

So far, Wandro has advertised mostly though word of mouth and on social media. She will limit the seatings to 12 and said her debut seating is almost full. Children older then 6 are welcome, she said.

"The response has been amazing," Wandro said. "Everyone remembers that there used to be a tea parlor in this space," above what used to be an antique store.

Wandro will press her own vintage tea cups into service — she has at least 50, purchased one by one over the last 25 years.

"I do, sorry to say, have quite a collection," she laughed. "Because I knew I wanted to do this some day."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar