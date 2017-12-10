Travel Talk brings Edinburgh to Nevada County

The Madelyn Helling Library will host a travel talk on Scotland at 5 p.m., Dec. 21 in the Gene Albaugh Community Room.

This presentation is part of the Library's Travel Talk Series. Local traveler Kelsey Austin will lead the discussion with photos and cultural insights of her time abroad.

"After living in Edinburgh, Scotland for 18 months, it's a city that feels like home," Austin said in a news release. "Exploring the city as an international traveler, but also living it like a local, has given me great insight to all the amazing things Edinburgh and Scotland have to offer."

The evening will include Austin's advice and practical knowledge of getting to and around Edinburgh, as well as her personal recommendations for things to do, where to hike, what to eat and drink, and special events the city hosts annually.

While Edinburgh itself will be the focus of her talk, she also plans to include travel options for day and multi-day trips using the capital city as a home base.

"I'm excited to bring my knowledge of my home across the pond to my hometown," Austin said.

The Jan. 29 Travel Talk will take place at 5 p.m. and feature Cuba. More information can be found on the library event calendar at mynevadacounty.com/nc/library. Those interesting in making a presentation on recent travel experiences or have questions, contact Jill Davidson at jillene.davidson@co.nevada.ca.us.