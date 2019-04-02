Training for small mammal rehabbers set for Sunday

A training for new at-home small mammal rehabbers is schedule for 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release's Intake Center, 809 Maltman Dr, Grass Valley.

It will be an interactive training complete with orphaned squirrel babies. Class size is limited so reservations are important. Contact Bev Myers, 805-404-1008 or Paula Elliot, 530-263-1970.

The group is the all-volunteer nonprofit organization that rehabilitates and releases injured or orphaned native birds and animals in Nevada County.

For assistance with an injured or orphaned native bird or mammal, contact the organization's hotline at 530-432-5522 or the Intake Center at 530-477-5774 after April 15.

Source: Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release