Traffic stop yields 2 arrests, discovery of items stolen from South Yuba River State Park

The officers stopped the Dodge Caravan at Independence Trail for expired license tags, figuring that after six months its driver had no intention of registering it.

What they found were two people authorities linked to a series of thefts from parking areas at South Yuba River State Park, along with suspected drug paraphernalia, a replica firearm and an official law enforcement uniform, said Officer Mike Steele, with the California Highway Patrol, in an email.

Christian Aaron Davis, 28, of Auburn, and Arraya Elizabeth Figueroa, 31, of North San Juan, each face felony charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and receipt of stolen property. Davis faces additional charges of impersonating another and a probation violation, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Figueroa remained held Monday on $35,000 in bond. Davis has no bond, records show.

California State Parks and CHP officers around 4 p.m. Sunday stopped a 1999 green Dodge Caravan at Highway 49 and Independence Trail. Seeing the registration was expired for over six months, an officer decided to impound the vehicle, Steele said.

Authorities began an inventory of the Dodge, leading to the discovery of several stolen items, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and a replica firearm, he added.

"An official law enforcement uniform was also located within the vehicle," Steele said.

Officers detained the two people in the vehicle — Davis and Figueroa — and determined the Dodge matched the description of a vehicle linked to car break-ins at South Yuba River State Park. They also discovered Davis and Figueroa matched the descriptions of suspects in those break-ins, CHP said.

"It is suspected that the stolen property was taken during several recent vehicle break-ins at the Independence Trail trail head parking area, the Hoyt Crossing trail head parking area and other locations within the South Yuba River State Park," Steele said.

Davis gave a false identity to officers, leading to an additional charge. He also has multiple outstanding arrest warrants, the officer said.

Anyone who's had a vehicle burglarized in the area of the South Yuba River State Park, but hasn't yet filed a report, should contact the ranger's office at 530-538-2200.

