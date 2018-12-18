Tradition of real Christmas tree may be harder to come by

MARYSVILLE — With just over a week until Christmas Eve, Bambi's Christmas Tree Land in Yuba City had 50 trees left Sunday afternoon.

One of the season's most rooted traditions has become a bit of a challenge this year … real Christmas trees are harder to come by. Environmental factors may be forcing families to make some adjustments with their holiday traditions.

"It's been the best and worst year for Christmas trees," said Reno Rosser, owner of Rosser's Christmas Corral in Plumas Lake.

On Sunday afternoon, the Christmas Corral had only a handful of small trees left on the lot. Since opening after Thanksgiving, the 15,000 fresh cut trees on the lot have been selling fast.

"We have sold a lot of trees for this time of year," Rosser said. "It's nice to see the trees sell, but sad that we will not have any left for those that make it a Christmas Eve tradition."

The Corral closed Sunday evening, a week earlier than normal, due to low inventory. The few trees that remained on the lot will be donated to local families that could not afford to purchase a Christmas tree.

Other lots in the area have low inventory or have already closed for the season as well.

"We have sold more trees than normal," said Chelece Divelbis, owner of Bambi's Christmas Tree Land in Yuba City.

The lot had four shipments of fresh cut trees delivered this season because of the high demand.

On Sunday afternoon, there were only about 50 trees left, with just over a week until Christmas Eve.

"If you haven't gotten a tree yet, come out soon," Divelbis said.

She plans to keep Bambi's open until the remaining trees are sold but does not think they'll last long.

Some theorize that the high demand stems somewhat from drought conditions, which stunted growth for the year and also made for fewer trees to cut.

"A lot of people haven't been able to go up and cut down a tree themselves due to the low precipitation," Rosser said. "They are issuing a lot less permits this year because of the dry conditions."

The rise in artificial Christmas trees is also a factor. Many of the smaller Christmas tree farms in Oregon, where the majority of the trees in this area come from, have been struggling to survive while more and more people opt for the fake tree option.

Trees of all sizes and varieties were sought after this year.

A trend this season was for flocked trees. The process will preserve the tree for a bit longer, but flocked trees can't be recycled.

Rosser's Christmas Tree Corral received many unique flocking requests this year in every color. Some included rainbow-colored trees, an American flag inspired tree and trees flocked in honor of the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders.

Lynzie Lowe writes for the Marysville Appeal Democrat. She can be reached at llowe@appealdemocrat.com.