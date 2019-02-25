Tracy Lease: Make friends with your inner core

Have you ever felt betrayed by your body when you were sick or injured? If we sit at a desk all day, carry our heads well forward of our spine, or are recovering from surgery or an illness, we may disconnect from our bodies.

In high school I felt betrayed by my body. Some days I wanted to disappear— my back was in so much pain. I grew up doing gymnastics, skiing, backpacking. I loved being in my body as a child. As a teen, maturing rapidly, comfort in my body deteriorated. It was then I discovered I had structural scoliosis. The doctors offered surgery, but success was far from guaranteed. I was lucky the surgery was not a necessity.

In my case, I decided to work with what I have, and now I am present in my body and open to constantly learning. This process is lifelong as my body continues to change.

Heller and Henkin, in their book "Bodywise" declare that "an imbalanced body is no disaster." They go on to say that recognition of misalignment can be the start of a journey towards a natural state of ease, balance and integration.

I feel lucky to be on this journey. I know I am not always integrated and balanced in a way that brings ease. That is why I practice yoga and Pilates—to continue feeling my way towards comfort in my body.

So how do we start to feel our way towards ease? Working with my own body, and studying my students, I have realized that many of us need to learn to activate the inner core. If we don't turn on these inner stabilizers, which include the transverse abdominis, and we activate superficial muscles too soon, we can pull ourselves out of alignment. We can do exercises to become aware of the subtle stabilizers before activating superficial (surface) muscles. Feeling into activating the transverse abdominis before adding much weight at the gym is important. When we turn on superficial muscles like the rectus abdominis (which can give us a six-pack) or the obliques (which help us twist and side-bend) too soon, or in a way that overrides the inner core, we can cause compression in our joints and eventually degenerative joint disease. Instead, we can practice breathing, align and stabilize our core to achieve healthy motion. (If terms are confusing, search for muscle illustrations online. There are some great ones.)

To practice healthy breathing patterns and learn to activate this inner core, use the diaphragm and engage three-dimensional breath. By breathing into the belly, sides and low back ribs we activate the full range of the diaphragm. The inhale and exhale help us with both decompression and stability. We wouldn't practice an inefficient tennis swing; we also don't want to activate our core muscles in a dysfunctional way.

Exercises to try

Rest on your back with feet on the floor and a pillow under your head if needed to bring your forehead level with your chin. Place your hands on the sides of your belly and breathe into the belly. Now exhale through gently pursed lips like you are breathing out through a straw. If you feel muscles in your torso activate during this exhale, you are becoming aware of the transverse abdominis. During your inhale, invite your spine to lengthen and the torso to fill with air three-dimensionally. Continue this breathing for a few minutes to get to know your transverse abdominis and develop the full circumference of the diaphragm.

Now come into child's pose over a firm pillow or bolster. If you have a friend or family member near, ask them to place their hands on your back above and below your low ribs. Breathe into the low back. Breathe into their hands. Continue to draw breath into the back body. Feel how the inhale acts to lengthen and stabilize the spine. See if you can feel the transverse abdominis on the exhales.

These practices help us activate and become aware of both the diaphragm and the transverse abdominis. These muscles, when functioning well, help to stabilize the body for the activities we enjoy. Awareness of these muscles helps us develop the close friendship we all deserve to have with our bodies.

Tracy Lease, owner & director of Full Life Yoga Studio has a passion for teaching Yoga, Pilates and Mindfulness. An Experienced Registered Yoga Teacher and PMA Certified Pilates Teacher, she can be reached at tracy@fulllifeyogastudio.com.