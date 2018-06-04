Tractor Supply to celebrate grand opening in Grass Valley

Tractor Supply Company will celebrate its grand opening in Grass Valley with a community-wide celebration featuring entertainment, giveaways and special events, a news release states.

As part of the family-friendly celebration from Thursday, June 7, through Sunday, June 10, Tractor Supply customers will receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases made at the store on top of already discounted prices.

During the main event on Saturday, June 9, visitors will have the opportunity to take home a Tractor Supply hat, while supplies last, and register for the chance to win a Tractor Supply gift card. In addition, the grand opening will include a variety of special events for customers to enjoy, including a cookout hosted by Nevada Union FFA and the opportunity to win prizes from KNCO-FM's spinner wheel.

"At Tractor Supply, community is at our core and we understand the value of building a team with local roots," said store manager John Mashburn. "Our Grass Valley team members live the rural lifestyle just like our customers and serve as a resource to equip them with the products and seasoned advice they need for 'Life Out Here.'"

The Grass Valley Tractor Supply store will keep regular weekday business hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., beginning Monday, June 11. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com.

Source: Tractor Supply Company