Toys for Tots drawing winner announced

A Grass Valley woman was the winner in the Toys for Tots annual drawing at the Gold Miners Inn.

Pamela Keeshan won an overnight stay for two in an executive suite when her ticket was pulled from all the entries of those who had donated to the Toys for Tots barrel in the hotel lobby.

"I was planning to donate to Toys for Tots anyway, and that morning I read in The Union that the hotel was being so generous to encourage the community to donate," said Keeshan.

Hotel guests and local residents filled the Toys for Tots barrel at the Grass Valley hotel four times during the weeks leading up to Christmas. Keeshan donated an art kit featuring items from the Disney movie "Frozen."

"I bought one for my five-year-old great granddaughter and got an extra one because it seemed like something a little girl would want," said Keeshan.

Keeshan, a retiree who volunteers at the Cancer Aid Thrift Store, said she had heard positive reviews about the Gold Miners Inn from Lobo fire evacuees staying at the hotel who shopped for necessities at the thrift store.

The Gold Miners Inn also collected donated coats for the Salvation Army's Coat Drive during the Christmas season, filling that donation barrel three times over.

Source: Gold Miners Inn