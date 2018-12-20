Toys for Tots continues to gain traction in Nevada County

Firetrucks from Nevada County Consolidated, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Ophir Hill, Peardale-Chicago Park and Higgins firefighting districts came together Thursday morning to help support the Nevada County Toys for Tots program.

An estimated 5,000 area children will receive a toy this Christmas through the program which began in 1947, and was adopted by the Marine Corps League soon thereafter.

Locally the Toys for Tots program picked up steam in the late 90s where around 300 children received toys through the program.

"This is the first time the fire department has done this," Marine Corps League's Richard Vizcarra said regarding the firetruck procession. "I bet it'll be a repeat."

The long line of fire engines left the Nevada County Fairgrounds en route to the Veterans Memorial Building, leading Santa Claus and the Grinch who rode in Santa's sleigh, surrounded by boxes full of donated toys.

"We're trying to find a way to better let the public know about donating," Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Captain Nathan Menth said.

Members of the Marine Corps League will be back at the Veterans Memorial Building Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon to help with the distribution of the toys gathered from over 90 collection points throughout the county.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.