Toy Run roars back to town Saturday

Hundreds of motorcycles hauling food and toy donations will ride through western county Saturday as part of the 26th annual Nevada County Food & Toy Run.

Since 1991, which drew 90 bikers, the Food & Toy Run has fed hundreds of local families in need during the Christmas holiday. Every second Saturday in December — rain, snow or shine — hundreds of spectators line the route to watch motorcyclists (a record was set in 2009 with over 1,800 bikers) rumble through the towns of Nevada City and Grass Valley on their way to the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

The event starts at the Rood Administration Center, 950 Maidu Ave., in Nevada City at 9 a.m. Saturday, as motorcyclists share their rides decked out for the season. Free coffee, hot cider and doughnuts will be available to all riders. At noon, the escorted procession roars to life for a non-stop ride that rolls through the community and finishes at the fairgrounds on McCourtney Road,

From 1-3 p.m., donated food and toys all be distributed, amid a festival atmosphere. Each family in need receives a turkey or ham and donated foods to take home for the holidays. Each child receives at least three toys and everyone celebrates with food vendors, raffle prizes and maybe a visit with Santa.