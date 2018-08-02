Towntalk: Saved by 2nd Base fundraiser helps provide mammography services to Nevada County

The Saved by 2nd Base fundraiser weekend started with a day of ladies competitive softball at Memorial Park in Grass Valley and wrapped up with the second annual Corn Hole Tournament — a game that is gaining in popularity across the country.

The event helped make mammography services available at Insight Imaging in Grass valley at no cost for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Dr. Melisa Agness uses state-of-the-art 3D imaging and with immediate results. With the success of the recent fundraising event, Saved by 2nd Base, there is funding to help those caught in the insurance coverage gap.

There is still time to be a part of something good in our community. Donations can be made online at http://www.wncssa.com/sb2b or email savedby2ndbase@yahoo.com. With some matching funds still to come, the 2018 total is more than $7,000.