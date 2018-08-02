Towntalk: Realty in search of backpacks, donations

Grass Valley's Century 21 Davis Realty is set for its Fifth Annual Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 11, and the group is in search of donations to help fill the backpacks.

Currently the organization is seeking erasers, No. 2 pencils, colored pencils and crayons, pencil boxes, rulers, pencil sharpeners, safety scissors, notebooks, backpacks and highlighters. For an updated list of specific items, call 530-415-4770 or email ddrealtydreams@gmail.com.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day, school age children and teens from across Nevada County are welcome to drop by the office at 901 La Barr Meadows Road.

Source: Century 21 Davis Realty