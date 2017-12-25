Towntalk: Organizations gather to support Beale troops
December 25, 2017
This year, the Penn Valley Lions Club, Higgins Diggins Lions Club and Nevada County 4H worked together to collect See's Candy for our troops at Beale Air Force Base. Customers were asked if they would like to purchase an extra box of candy and donate it to the troops. A total of 133 boxes of candy and various other See's items were donated by the residents of Nevada County.
All three organizations were overwhelmed with the amazing show of support from our communities for our local troops this holiday season. We thank you for your donations. All three groups will continue this project again next year.
