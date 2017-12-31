Towntalk: Nevada County Habitat for Humanity to hold applicant meetings

Nevada County Habitat for Humanity is holding two application informational meetings in January and all interested applicants are highly encouraged to attend, according to a release.

Attendees will learn more about the program, eligibility and whether Habitat homeownership is the right fit. Both sessions are the same. To reserve and confirm attendance, contact Shauna McKenna at 530-274-1951. Indicate if you're taking advantage of free childcare during the meeting.

The meetings are set for 7 p.m. Jan. 10 or 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Grass Valley United Methodist Church, Wesley Hall, 236 S. Church Street, Grass Valley.

Habitat Homes are affordable because they are built by volunteers working in partnership with the future home owner. Homes are sold to the homeowner family at no profit with an affordable no-interest mortgage.

Basic Qualifications are a demonstrated need for adequate, affordable, and stable housing, a willingness to partner with Habitat, including putting in "sweat equity" hours and current income and ability to pay for a Habitat home.

For more detailed information about eligibility criteria, go to http://www.nchabitat.org and click on the homebuyer program tab near the top of the page.

Source: Nevada County Habitat for Humanity