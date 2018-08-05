Towntalk: Native Plant Society to host ‘Monarch Wranglers’ in Nevada City
August 5, 2018
One of the special treasures of life in Nevada and Placer counties is that monarch butterflies are native here.
On the evening of Aug. 29, learn how to raise monarchs, with the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society at Madelyn Helling Library.
Bonnie Bradt and Kate Brennan, both members of the Nevada County Master Gardener team of "Monarch Wranglers," will share information about planting and growing native milkweed and other pollinator plants to attract monarch butterflies, according to a release.
In addition, they will be discussing the state of our western monarch population and what individuals can do to help.
The talk will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City. For more information, contact nativeplanthelp@redbud-cnps.org.
Source: Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society
