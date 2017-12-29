Towntalk: Chabad of Grass Valley in final days of fundraiser

According to a release, a friend of the Chabad of Grass Valley has offered to match donations (up to $10,000) through Sunday.

Every gift is tax deductible and enables the group to continue its community work. Donations made before Monday can be deducted from 2017 taxes.

Each Chabad center is financially independent and its activities are supported by contributions.

Donate can be made at http://www.JewishGV.com, by mail at 191 Chief Kelly Drive, Nevada City, CA 95959 or by phone at 530-404-0020

Source: Chabad of Grass Valley