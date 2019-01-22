Tourin’ and tastin’

Have you ever wondered what the local food buzz is all about? Why do people gush over morel mushrooms or rave about a radically tart kombucha? Explore the bustling Grass Valley foodie scene as your local guide, Teri Patterson, leads you through the historic streets of this charming Gold Rush town.

This experience is a light-hearted way to sample great food, learn about nutrition, and meet some of Grass Valley's gourmets. It is an excellent outing for cooks, foodies and those seeking more sustainable and nutritious fresh food options.

You'll meet local culinary purveyors as they share their passion for high-quality foods. During the experience, you'll taste a wide variety of offerings such as olive oils, reduced vinegars, fermented foods, chocolates and seasonally fresh foods.

Your guide will highlight the nutritional benefits of the food samples and answer your questions. Teri Patterson has a wealth of knowledge about diet and nutrition topics including food sensitivities, tips and tricks for shopping at grocery stores and farmers markets, questions to ask your restaurant servers, and much more.

"I believe in freedom from counting calories," said Patterson. "I believe in eating whole food that your great grandma would recognize and I believe each of us need to find our own 'diet.' I also believe that nutrition can be fun."

Along the way, you'll enjoy a stop at a legendary kitchen store, where Teri will demonstrate some of her favorite cooking techniques and kitchen gadgets that will help you get the most out of every home-cooked meal.

Recommended Stories For You

The experience also includes some of Teri's favorite recipes and discounts at select local purveyors.

About Your Guide

Teri Patterson is a certified nutritionist who loves connecting real people to real food. Teri is a 19-year resident of Nevada county and has recently started guiding culinary tours in downtown Grass Valley. She uses her expertise as a Nutritional Therapy Practitioner and as a foodie to create a unique tour and tasting experience.

About Outlandish Experiences

Outlandish Experiences features a growing collection of outings and experiences as varied as the guides who lead them with themes like Nature and Outdoors, Arts and Entertainment and Offbeat. Outlandish offers season-themed experiences like foodie crawls, farm tours and outdoor adventures. Learn more at OutlandishExperiences.com.