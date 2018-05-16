Torture suspect Sean Bryant ordered held on $300,000 bond

A Grass Valley man found at a home where authorities searched for evidence in a missing person case remained Wednesday in jail under unrelated accusations, including torture, reports state.

Sean Danielle Bryant, 51, also faces charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize and inflicting corporeal injury, all felonies.

Nevada County deputies on Tuesday arrested Bryant at a Sadie Drive home. Deputies arrived at the home with a search warrant they obtained as part of the investigation into the disappearance of veteran Stan Norman, now missing for a month. They collected evidence in that case, but also found Bryant and another person at the home, as well as a butane honey oil lab, Lt. Rob Bringolf said.

"He happened to be at a residence we think Stan Norman may have been at," Bringolf added, saying Norman and Bryant are friends. "While we were there, a domestic violence is reported and a probable cause arrest is made. That arrest has no connection to Stan Norman's disappearance."

Appearing Wednesday in Nevada County Superior Court, Bryant was ordered held on $300,000 in bond. Deputy District Attorney Casey Ayer asked the judge to order Bryant to stay away from the victim, saying that person was "beat up" and burned.

Judge Linda Sloven made the order, and scheduled a bail review hearing in the case for May 22.

Recommended Stories For You

According to authorities, Norman was last seen April 14 at a Nevada City business and a friend's Grass Valley home. His cell phone pinged off Highway 174 towers the following morning, and someone found his Hummer May 4 in the Red Dog area.

Two large searches have occurred since then, though neither Norman nor his toy apricot poodle KoKo were found.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.