Top stories of 2018: Camp Fire headlines top news stories

Though the Camp wildfire tore through the Paradise community nearly 50 miles away, as the crow flies, there's little doubt the devastation left in the wake of the deadliest wildfire in California history was the top news story in western Nevada County in 2018.

The early November wildfire swept through the city of Paradise, killing at least 86 people — the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century. Nearly 14,000 homes and hundreds of businesses were destroyed.

"Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed, it's that kind of devastation," Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean said on Nov. 8, the same day the fire started. "The wind that was predicted came and just wiped it out."

Tens of thousands of people displaced by the fire seeking help found some friendly neighbors to the south in Nevada County, as dozens of relief efforts and fundraising campaigns were immediately launched.

By the next morning, several donation sites had been designated, including one at Nevada Union High School, where clothing, water, snack foods, gas cards, gift cards, diapers, batteries and other essentials were being gathered in conjunction with the Butte County Sheriff's Office. Sites were also established at Safeway, SPD, Grocery Outlet and Raley's for shoppers to drop off food donations.

The animal rescue community also organized, with Ruff Pack Refuge heading out to deliver pet supplies and rescue pets in need and Sammies Friends being among the first to donate supplies and receive support in more donations. A local Girl Scout troop was able to fill 40 backpacks within 24 hours thanks to the generosity of a Staples store manager.

In the days that followed more volunteer efforts came forward from musicians holding concerts, local businesses providing trucks to move donations. Nonprofit organizations and schools joined the effort, including a particularly moving moment when Forest Lake Christian's volleyball team welcomed the Paradise Adventist Cougars, for a playoff match. The Falcons embraced their displaced opponents with brand new custom jerseys, shorts, knee pads and socks waiting for them as well as truck loads of donated clothes and more than $16,000 in cash and gift cards. All of which was pulled together by the Forest Lake Christian community in less than 24 hours.

The Camp Fire has also sparked widespread discussion of the fire danger facing the western Nevada County community, and the threat that such devastation could happen here. Letters to the editor, radio discussions and town hall meetings focus on fire prevention efforts, communications and evacuation routes.

As these talks move forward, there's no mistaking the impact the Camp Fire has made on Paradise, western Nevada County and all of Northern California.

Nevada Union reels in death of Miners, rises in support of families

When tragedy strikes in a small town, the pain and anguish seems to ripple through the entire community. But those directly impacted also are often offered an embrace of support seldom seen elsewhere.

That was the case when two Nevada Union students, 16-year-old Justin Gardner and 17-year-od Tyler Nielson, were killed in a March car crash while heading for spring break.

Sabrina Distura, the 21-year-old driver of the car that crossed an Interstate 5 median and collided with the car carrying the football teammates has pleaded guilty to two counts of gross vehicular homicide while intoxicated.

Nielson died instantly in the crash on March 25, as the friends traveled with their families to Pismo Beach. Gardner was flown to a Modesto hospital, but did not survive. Fellow student Dawson Fay was seriously injured but has since made a full recovery.

"Justin was a great kid," said his mother, Kim, hours after the crash. "He was kind and generous and loving and had many friends from many different groups and schools. … We are so devastated. He touched so many lives. He had so many things left to do. He did all the right things, and was headed down to the beach for a well-deserved week off with his friends.

"A drunk driver took him from us. Our hearts are so broken."

Later that day, about 150 students, staff members, parents and community members showed up for an impromptu candlelight vigil at Nevada Union. A large crowd attended a service, "Under the Lights, One More Time" organized as a memorial to the two Nevada Union High School athletes, about two weeks later.

"There were hundreds of people in the pouring rain," said Franca Nielson, Tyler Nielson's mother. "The choices she made impacted a whole community."

Moon makes history in being elected new sheriff

Shannan Moon has made history by being elected Nevada County's first female sheriff and California's first openly gay sheriff.

She replaces Sheriff Keith Royal, who has retired after 20 years of service to Nevada County.

Moon topped sheriff's Bill Smethers 57.8 percent to 42.2 percent in the November general election, after the two emerged from a field of three candidates — including former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster — to replace Royal in the June primary.

Royal endorsed Smethers, an executive lieutenant with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, over Capt. Shannan Moon. Both Moon and Smethers have served over 20 years in law enforcement.

"They're both friends," Royal said. "I felt at the time Bill was the better candidate, but there's a broader picture. The Sheriff's Office is going to be in good hands."

Moon called Smethers an "excellent cop," adding she never considered herself running against him but instead running to become sheriff. She said she's proud of how both their campaigns were run.

"I respect our employees and will encourage open dialogue about how we can improve," said Moon. "We will have many challenges to overcome together and I am committed to showing up, being available, and leading us into the future from the top of our amazing organization."

Alison Lehman takes over as Nevada County CEO

Change in county leadership was also a top story coming out of the CEO's office in 2018, as former Assistant CEO Alison Lehman was approved in May as Rick Haffey's successor after nearly 20 years in the role.

"The board chose an outstanding individual who will bring intelligence, professionalism and integrity to the office," Haffey said. "Nevada County is fortunate to have Alison as their next CEO."

Lehman has served as assistant CEO since 2012. She began her career with Nevada County in 2001. Starting as a program manager with the county's Department of Social Services, Lehman moved to the Health & Human Services Agency before becoming Public Health's interim director in 2004.

In 2005 she became director of the county's Department of Social Services. She stayed in that role until 2012, when she became the assistant CEO.

Sitting in her office on the second floor of the Eric Rood Administrative Center nearly two months into her new role, Lehman emphasized the importance of being part of a community. She said understanding different perspectives on issues is healthy.

"We're a small community," she said. "Relationships are important to tackle the hard issues."

Bear River grad Adrian Molina wins Oscar for 'Coco'

"Coco," the winner of the best animated feature Academy Award in March, was co-written and co-directed by Bear River High School graduate Adrian Molina.

Molina, a 2003 Bear River grad, studied character animation at the California Institute of the Arts in Santa Clarita, before landing an opportunity with Pixar as an intern.

But it was growing up in Nevada County that first ignited a creative flame in Molina.

"Where I was growing up was more isolated and rural," Molina said, describing his South County home as being surrounded by properties where goats, sheep and other farm animals roamed. "I spent a lot of weekends watching TV, doing performances with my siblings or drawing … Out of boredom was born a lot of creativity."

"Coco," a Disney and Pixar collaboration tells the story of a Mexican boy who dreams of being a musician despite his family's wishes. It has drawn widespread praise for the culturally authentic way it presents Mexico's "Day of the Dead" culture.

Its signature song, "Remember Me," also won an Academy Award for the best original song.

The film also won a Golden Globe for Best Animated Film in January.

"It's a movie about family, and knowing your family story and where you come from," Molina said.

"Every time we make one of these films, we put our hearts and souls into them," he continued. "But we never know what the response is going to be … It's the best-performing film of all time in Mexico, which feels really good."