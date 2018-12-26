Top 5 education stories of 2018: Change at the top among community educators

New leadership was brought across the board of Nevada County educators in 2018, both in the form of school board elections and with the appointment of a new superintendent of the largest school district in the western county community.

Brett McFadden was named the successor to Louise Johnson as Nevada Joint Union High School District superintendent in May. Johnson served as superintendent for five years, the longest stint for a superintendent of the district since Joe Boeckx's term from 1998-2003. During her tenure, district voters approved Measure B, a bond measure that has funded facility improvements across the district.

McFadden left his post as associate superintendent of the business services in the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District, before starting work locally in July.

"Kids don't come in one-size-fits-all," McFadden said of the importance of providing a variety of programs to help students connect with their school while preparing them for a career or college. "We have to make sure they have rewarding, fulfilling lives. It's a noble cause, and I love it."

The district also saw change on its school board, with the election of two new trustees. James Hinman defeated incumbent Linda Campbell for the Area 1 seat and appointed incumbent Pat Seeley won the Area 5 seat over Sonia Delgadillo.

Bear River High School, the second largest school in the high school district, also saw a change in leadership when Principal Amy Besler announced her resignation on the first day of the school year. After three years at Bear River, Besler accepted a position with Elk Grove Unified School District as the director of secondary education.

Recommended Stories For You

Chris Roberts, who served as principal at Lyman Gilmore Middle School, was named principal in September. Mike Blake, a longtime administrator within the district, came out of retirement to lead serve as interim principal at Bear River during the transition.

Fire Academy opens at Sierra College

In May, Sierra College's Nevada County campus commemorated the opening of its new fire academy training facility.

The space will allow the college to properly train those interested in pursuing a career in firefighting, a need that has grown due to the extreme and devastating fire seasons the state has experienced in recent years.

Classes formally began in the building in March and concluded in June, when the course expected to graduate six new firefighters. The program can accommodate up to 30 students per class, a number organizers hope will grow as word of the center spreads.

The new facility is a full-time fire academy. The school's Roseville campus continues to offer part-time classes on nights and weekends. The Nevada County campus addition is the only training facility in Nevada County currently serving those pursuing fire careers.

"We found there was a need for more fire academy training with the closing of Sac Regionals Fire Academy," said Sierra College Fire Program Coordinator Tim Palmer. "That stopped a lot of potential students so they started coming here, and we had more applications than we had space."

County school districts receive statewide testing data

Nevada Joint Union High School District received its statewide testing data in October when the California Assessment for Student Performance and Progress test scores were released.

The tests are administered every year to third through eighth graders as well as 11th graders. Because of this schedule, only 11th graders in the Nevada Joint Union district take the test.

"This series of assessments falls in the areas of math and English language arts," said Nevada Union district assistant superintendent Dan Frisella. "And each of those two tests has different components: a computer test and a performance test."

The 2017-18 test results revealed that of the district's 619 high school juniors, nearly 62 percent met or exceeded the standard in English language arts, down from a 68 percent score in 2016-17. Likewise, 36 percent met standards in math, whereas last year that number was tallied at 32 percent.

Statewide scores came in at about 56 and 31 percent, respectively.

Nevada County students join in National School Walkout

Students across Nevada County in March took part in a variety of events as part of a national school walkout to protest gun violence and promote safe schools.

Staff, administrators and students at Grass Valley Charter School all marched together through downtown Grass Valley to deliver letters to Mayor Howard Levine. In Nevada City, 40 seventh- and eighth-graders from Yuba River Charter School spoke out in front of City Hall. Eighty-five students and two teachers from Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning hosted an information session for students during a lunch period.

And at Nevada Union High School, more than 100 students took part in a rally held during a passing period.

Organizers at Nevada Union started off by reading the names and ages of each person killed on Valentine's Day at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, then led chants of "we want change" and "Books not guns."

Charter schools make move to new campuses

Yuba River Charter School's long-awaited new school campus was completed and open for the 2018-19 school year, allowing the school to vacate the former Nevada City Elementary School building.

And with that move, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning was able to move to a new home at the suddenly available Nevada City campus.

When the Yuba River Charter School community sought a location to build its new campus, it chose a wooded plot of land just off Rough and Ready Highway.

"I get chills when I think about it," said former Yuba River Charter Business Manager Susan Egan said in June. "(This will be) our fifth home in 24 years. Our fifth and final home. Our school is solid already, but it's really going to realize itself here."

In July, SAEL made its move to Nevada City from the Silver Springs High School campus in Grass Valley.

"We are just so excited to have a home," Crane said in July, while guiding a tour of her school's new home. "Our roommates at Silver Springs were so wonderful, but it's so nice to have our own space."