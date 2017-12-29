Top 10 most read stories of 2017

With more than 10 million website pageviews and nearly 1.6 million users, TheUnion.com saw significant increases in online traffic this year.

Here were the 10 most read stories online in 2017!

10. Traffic fatality reported in Hwy 49 and Cramer Road head-on wreck

Published on June 16, this traffic story covered a morning wreck on Highway 49, two miles south of the Bear River, which left one person dead and stymied traffic in both directions for two hours.

Investigators haven't yet released the identity of the driver killed around 8:25 a.m. in the collision near Cramer Road.

9. Fire near North San Juan reaches 250 acres; shelter to open in Grass Valley

Published on August 30, this breaking story was about a fire that started near Highway 49 at Pleasant Valley Road, just one mile south of North San Juan. The Union staff provided ongoing breaking updates.

8. The Owl Grill & Saloon closes its doors

Published on August 9, this breaking business story covered the sudden closure of "The Owl," a restaurant and tavern that has existed since the mid-1800s.

7. Authorities find body of Rickie Lynn Abel

Published on March 12, after going missing since Thanksgiving 2016, Rickie Lynn Abel was found dead in Scotts Flat Lake after being spotted in the Cascade Shores reservoir.

6. Home invasions hit rural Nevada County

Published on January 15, this breaking story involved a search for at least three armed and dangerous males allegedly responsible for a series of home invasions and armed robberies that resulted in exchanges of gunfire, a stolen vehicle, and a dog that was shot during two incidents.

5. Arrest made in death of Brian Sharp

Published on June 27, this crime story covered the arrest of Desiree Hayden who was charged in connection with the death of her the ex-husband Brian Sharp. Hayden was accused of assaulting Sharp prior to his death in his Sutton Way apartment and injuring one of their children, In August, a judge dropped Hayden's murder charges.

4. Grass Valley woman faces murder charge after ATV wreck

Published on April 16, this crime story involved a Grass Valley woman facing a murder charge after the ATV she was driving overturned, ejecting its occupants and landing on top of 31-year-old Antonette Thevenin. In October, the suspect, Carlee D'Arata, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

3. Two killed at Highway 49, La Barr Meadows Road (VIDEO)

Published on Jan. 17, this breaking news story covered two male drivers involved in a head-on collision and were killed on Highway 49 between Alta Sierra Drive and Pingree Road, closing the road in both directions.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

2. The Union Now

This year The Union launched an all inclusive livestream from the newsroom, providing readers with the latest local news from our editorial staff. From fires, floods, traffic, crime and other breaking news coverage, The Union Now saw good readership throughout the year.

1. Lobo Fire coverage

Published on October 9, our ongoing and breaking coverage of the Lobo and McCourtney fires in the area looked to keep locals up to date on the incident and garnered the most viewership from readers this year.