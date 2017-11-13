Tootsie Roll Drive raises money for Special Olympics, Camp ReCreation in Nevada County

The Knights of Columbus organization will be holding its annual Tootsie Roll Drive Friday through Sunday.

Knights will be handing out Tootsie Rolls and accepting donations as a way to raise money that will support Special Olympics and Camp ReCreation.

Knights, wearing clearly marked yellow aprons, will be out in front of Kmart, SPD Grass Valley, the Brunswick Safeway, Save Mart, and St. Patrick and St. Canice Catholic churches, where they will be handing out Tootsie Rolls and accepting donations.

The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men's organization that now boasts more than 1.8 million members nationwide, was founded in 1882. Their primary focus was to assist widows and orphans of miners. Currently, they work to support members, members' families, parishes and the local community.

One of the groups that they sponsor annually is the Special Olympics program, which provides year-round sports training and competition opportunities for children and adults who have intellectual disabilities. Aside from participating in physical fitness, athletes demonstrate courage and experience the joy of teamwork, friendship, and accomplishment.

All of this year's money for the Special Olympics will stay in Nevada County since we now have a local chapter, which means our athletes no longer have to travel to the Sacramento chapter in order to participate.

Recommended Stories For You

Camp ReCreation, a residential summer camp program, provides participants with developmental disabilities opportunities for fun, social interaction, and spiritual growth while giving parents and caregivers a respite. Camp ReCreation also strives to increase the awareness and acceptance of those with special needs in the larger community.