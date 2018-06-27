Tom Coleman, former owner of the National Hotel, dies
June 27, 2018
Tom Coleman, former owner of the National Hotel in Nevada City and this year's grand marshal of the Fourth of July parade, has died.
Coleman died Tuesday after driving to Reno, said George Rebane, a longtime friend.
"He was a real gentleman," Rebane said. "His sense of humor — he had a dry wit which was enjoyed by all."
Cathy Whittlesey, executive director of the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, said Coleman's partner — Ernestine Kehn — will ride in the grand marshal's carriage in his honor.
Check back for more on this story.
