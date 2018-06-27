 Tom Coleman, former owner of the National Hotel, dies | TheUnion.com

Tom Coleman, former owner of the National Hotel, dies

Submitted photo courtesy Robin Milam

Tom Coleman holds up a painting of The National Hotel with his partner, Ernie Kehn, at a farewell party in February.

Tom Coleman, former owner of the National Hotel in Nevada City and this year's grand marshal of the Fourth of July parade, has died.

Coleman died Tuesday after driving to Reno, said George Rebane, a longtime friend.

"He was a real gentleman," Rebane said. "His sense of humor — he had a dry wit which was enjoyed by all."

Cathy Whittlesey, executive director of the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, said Coleman's partner — Ernestine Kehn — will ride in the grand marshal's carriage in his honor.

Check back for more on this story.