Today is PFLAG Day at Baskin-Robbins in Grass Valley

The first Friday of every month is PFLAG Day at Baskin-Robbins. This month, PFLAG Day falls on June 1, today, when 20 percent of the proceeds from each purchase of any ice cream treat or ice cream cake will go to benefit PFLAG programs and scholarships. Customers must tell the cashier they would like their purchase to support PFLAG. Baskin-Robbins is located at 151 W. McKnight Way in Grass Valley. For more information on PFLAG Nevada County, visit http://pflagnevco.com.

Source: PFLAG Nevada County