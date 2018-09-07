Today is ‘Food Access Saturday’

Free supplemental groceries for working individuals and families in need will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM), 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley, Deemed "Food Access Saturday," United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with IFM, distributes food on the second Saturday of each month.

The program is specifically designed to help individuals who work during the week and cannot make it to food distribution sites Monday through Friday. So far, more than 1,045 individuals have been served through the program, with an estimated 2,350 bags of food distributed. For more information call United Way at 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.