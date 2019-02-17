To your health: Healthy You event promotes healthy lifestyle

The Union's second annual Healthy You event drew hundreds to Grass Valley's Veterans Memorial Building Saturday despite inclement weather.

Representatives from dozens of area businesses and medical practitioners were on hand at informational booths while motivational speakers and healthy living demonstrations took place throughout the day.

Topics from presenters included body image, brain health, mindful caregiving as well as a yoga class.

Keynote speaker Kayle Martin ­— whose story is highlighted in this month's Healthy You magazine — talked to the audience about overcoming cancer with a combination of western medicine and a vegan and healthy food lifestyle.

Vendors included: Airmedcare/Network/Calstar/Reach, Anew Day, Archer Chiropractic, Atria Grass Valley, California College of Ayurveda, Choose Wellness Now, Clavey Vineyards and Winery, Comfort Keepers, Grass Valley Yoga, Lifecare Chiropractic, Partners in Care, Revival Float, Sierra Homegrown Holistic Health, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Spring Hill Physical Therapy, St. Mortiz Medical Center, Warmth Studios, The Wellness Center.