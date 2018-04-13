To market, to market: Nevada County Certified Growers Market to begin Saturday

One sure sign that winter is coming to an end is the arrival of the Nevada County Growers Market. For over three decades, the market has been providing the area with fresh produce, eggs, grass-fed meat, cheese and more, direct from the ranchers and farmers themselves.

Saturday marks the first market of the season, at the Historic North Star House. The market will continue Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. through November 17.

The Tuesday Market, which is held at the Nevada County Horsemen's, will commence May 1 through October 30. Their Thursday Markets at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley will run May 3 – November 1.

Mary Burns of the NC Growers Market, said that visitors to Saturday's opening will be met with a variety of farm-fresh produce. "You'll find lots of garlic, garlic scapes, snap peas, carrots, lot of oranges, cherries, berries, starter plants, tomatoes, greens. Sometimes there are walnuts left from late in the winter."

In addition to the produce, there are many other merchants with offerings of their own. "Guzzetti's [Indian Food] will be there and Calolea Olive Oil; they've grown so much, it's amazing they are doing our market!" said Burns.

She continued, "Freshly Fish will have ahi tuna and salmon, Zia G's truffles and brittle, Sierra Rizing Bakery will be there. [In addition to] Three Gingers Bakery, we'll have coffee, and tamales, Dedrick's Cheese, a new jam and jelly vendor, and AJ's Beef Jerky will be there." The list of vendors is clearly extensive.

Artisans will be on hand with everything from metal works to wood working, jewelry to soaps and oils.

To better serve the community, the market accepts EBT and WIC. Burns said, "We try to open it up to as many people as possible. [The growers] are aware of peoples' budgets while trying to make a living themselves."

Those with children can look forward to kids' activities on the first and third Saturdays of the month, with live music being performed during each Saturday market. This week, the Americana/Bluegrass group Ragged But Right will be playing.

During the market, tours are available of the Historic Julia Morgan-designed North Star House. Clean restrooms and plenty of parking make the experience even more convenient and enjoyable.

According to Burns, the market is about more than just wholesome food. "I think it's a nice opportunity for people to become aware of how hands- on our community is, and how much work goes into these businesses, and it gives kids an opportunity to learn where our food comes from."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.