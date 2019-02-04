Attempted murder suspect expected in court today

Nevada County prosecutors say they anticipate filing charges against Douglas MacDuff today.

MacDuff, 27, was wanted on an attempted murder charge for a Jan. 3 shooting near North San Juan. Authorities arrested him Friday. Prosecutors have until today to formally file charges against him.

"That is based off of when he was arrested," said Ed Grubaugh, deputy district attorney.

Grubaugh added that he expected to receive police reports Monday and today on the case. The prosecutor would file charges based on those reports. MacDuff then would appear in court at 1 p.m. today.

Authorities claim that on Jan. 3 MacDuff and a woman were in a vehicle, possibly stolen, when it wrecked into a hillside in the 27000 block of Sweetland Road. Someone threw a rock, which hurt the woman and her dog. MacDuff shot the man at least once before fleeing the area.

The shooting victim and woman were taken to a Roseville hospital. The current condition of the victim, in stable condition at the time, is unknown. The woman was treated for a head wound and released, authorities have said.

Officers next saw MacDuff on Jan. 11. Spotted riding a motorcycle on Pleasant Valley Road, MacDuff didn't yield to a traffic stop and instead fled. Officers then lost sight of him, reports state.

Authorities said they took MacDuff into custody Friday afternoon after seeing him in a white BMW on Pleasant Valley Road.

MacDuff crashed near Rex Reservoir Road after officers used spike strips, ending a police chase. A search involving a helicopter and police dogs led to MacDuff's arrest, authorities said.

MacDuff was treated at a hospital before being booked into the Nevada County Jail, they added.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.