Tip leads to Nevada County child porn arrest, authorities say

A South County/Chico man accused of downloading child pornography is free on $10,000 bond, Nevada County authorities said.

Hayden Matthew Brown, 19, is charged with possession of obscene material involving a minor. Deputies arrested him Thursday after serving a search warrant at a home in the 23000 block of Highway 49, authorities said.

Brown's arrest came after a three- to four-month investigation, Lt. Rob Bringolf said.

"We've gotten several tips," he added.

According to authorities, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted Bringolf's office about multiple downloads of child pornography. Officers determined the downloads were, in fact, happening in Nevada County. That enabled them to obtain a search warrant, which led to the seizure of electronic devices.

In an interview Brown admitted to downloading images and videos, authorities said.

