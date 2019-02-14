Tickets remaining 20th Red Light Ball in Alta Sierra

Tickets for the 20th Annual Red Light Ball are selling quickly and there are only several dozen remaining. The event, a fundraiser hosted by the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council, honors local first responders. The Feb. 23 event features an honor guard, presentation of Nevada County's Public Safety Award, dinner, a no-host bar and dancing to live music performed by Rewind Press Play. Festivities will be held at the Alta Sierra Country Club, with cocktails and appetizers at 6 p.m. and the program and grand buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $100 and are available by calling 530-477-4503 or on the council's website at http://www.ncLawFire.org. All proceeds benefit local law enforcement and fire protection agencies. Over the past 20 year, the council had donated more than $800,000 to those agencies.