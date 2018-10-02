Tickets on sale for Lions’ ‘Wine and Tasting Sale’

The Higgins Diggins Lions Club will host their annual "Wine Tasting and Sale" at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E. Hacienda Dr., (near Lake of the Pines). Tickets are $20 a person and include the sampling of various wines provided by Dave Luce of Alta Sierra Wine Shop and an Italian dinner buffet afterward. All wines are available to order with pick up approximately one week later. For tickets call 530-268-3782.

Higgins Diggins Lions Club has donated over $1.5 million to individuals, groups, local schools and other organizations since they chartered in 1978. As with all Lions-sponsored community events all profits from the fundraiser are returned to the community.