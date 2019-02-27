Tickets on sale for CoRR Foundation’s Winter Gala

The Community Recovery Resources (CoRR) Foundation will host its 11th Annual Winter Gala dinner and auction at 5:30 p.m. on March 9 at the Morgan Creek Golf Club in Roseville.

CoRR touches the lives of more than 4,000 people annually with a full spectrum of prevention and treatment services. CoRR's programs in Nevada and Placer counties support families, children and adolescents with a focus on effective outcomes of recovery and wellness, as well as family health and self-sufficiency. CoRR provides residential treatment, including options for women with children; transitional supportive housing; outpatient services; family therapy; access to primary healthcare, and a child development center. CoRR's Campus model supports individual and families to recover, and regain health, and participate positively in the community.

Winter Gala sponsors include, Gold Sponsor BMR (Bill McAnally Racing), Silver Sponsors Sutter Health, Consolidated Communications and Kaiser Permanente. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

The Gala's "master of ceremonies" will be Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell.

Guests will enjoy a dinner catered by Off the Vine Catering and Sysco at the Morgan Creek Golf Club in Roseville, silent and live auction with Dan Casillas, auctioneer.

Tickets and information are available at http://www.corr.us. For more information, call Serenity Madison at 530-273-9541, ext. 217 or email sjolley@corr.us.

CoRR is a nonprofit health organization providing services to address substance use disorders and related behavioral health issues since 1974. With services throughout Nevada and Placer counties, CoRR provides a full range of substance use disorder treatment and wellness services including counseling and therapy, residential treatment; supportive housing; and medical and adolescent services, along with drug testing, parenting, anger management classes, and life skills. For more information, visit http://www.corr.us.