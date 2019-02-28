Tibetan monks to offer prayers for sick, dying

WHAT: Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery – Prayers for the sick, dying, recently deceased, and all the suffering in the world. WHERE: Banner Community Guild, formerly the Banner Grange, 12629 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley

The Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery, who are currently visiting Nevada County as guests of Sierra Friends of Tibet, will hold a special prayer session tonight for the sick, dying and recently deceased.

The public is invited to attend the special session Friday evening at 7 p.m. at the Banner Community Guild, formerly the Banner Grange, in Grass Valley, which is just one of a number of events and workshops being held during the monks' visit. The Monks are available for house, land, and business blessings, as well as school visits. Personal Healings will take place at the Banner Community Guild by appointment only.

Events are by donation, and all money goes directly to the monks. Suggested donation is $1 – $10 for Mandala viewing, $15-$20 per person for events. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

For more information, please contact Joseph at 530-798-9576 or sierrafriendsoftibet@gmail.com. You can also find them on Facebook at Sierra Friends of Tibet.