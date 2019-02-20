Tibetan monks offer fun family art programs

WHAT: Family Art with the Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery WHERE: Banner Community Guild, formerly the Banner Grange, 12629 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, February 23 and Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m. INFO: 530-798-9576 or email sierrafriendsoftibet@gmail.com

Kids and parents alike will have fun making Tibetan Art, participating with the Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery two Saturday mornings, Feb. 23 and March 2.

A number of different activities will be offered by the monks who are currently visiting Nevada County as guests of Sierra Friends of Tibet.

Coloring: Parents and their children can try their skills at coloring in mandalas. Line drawing mandalas will be provided to color with multi-colored watercolor paints, crayons, colored pencils and sand. We will hang some of the finished coloring book pages and mandalas around the room or you can take them home.

Butter Sculpture and Workshop Demonstration: The monks will work with children and adults to create traditional sculptures made from butter and oats, as has been done in Tibet for over 800 years. The butter has been shaped into Buddhas, Bodhisattvas, flowers, animals and auspicious symbols. These sculptures are then used to decorate ritual offering cakes made from oat flour.

Tibetan Calligraphy Workshop: The monks will work with children and adults to demonstrate beautiful Tibetan calligraphy with ink markers.

Families are invited to attend and participate in these programs. All children must be accompanied by their parents.

Call 530-798-9576 or email sierrafriendsoftibet@gmail.com with any questions.

We hope you can make a donation upon entering or leaving; as always 100 percent of your donations will go to the monks to house, clothe, feed, and educate 1,500 monks at their monastery in exile in South India.