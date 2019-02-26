Through the roof: Rain totals rise as weather event rolls through

Portions of Nevada County received more than 7 inches of rain in less than a 36 hour period according to the National Weather Service during day two of a four day atmospheric river event Tuesday that toppled trees, caused power outages, and left area creeks and roadways saturated and flooded.

"We're still going to get quite a bit of precipitation over night," National Weather Service Meteorologist Eric Kurth said Tuesday evening. "In fact some of the heaviest will be through tonight."

Grass Valley could see another four inches while higher elevations could see another 5 to 6 inches of rain.

The intensity of the atmospheric river will drop today however rain is expected through Thursday as well as a small chance of rain on Friday before another wet system moves in.

"We're not going to have too much of a lull," Kurth said. "Friday looks like the dry day, then a weekend system — certainly quicker moving and not as wet — will bring some rain and mountain snow."

Saturated ground gave way to a tall pine tree on Juniper Drive Tuesday afternoon, crashing through the garage of a home causing a temporary gas hazard.

A portion of Highway 49 was closed for about an hour Tuesday between Newtown Road and Tyler Foote Road due to a rock and mudslide.

Downed trees and limbs caused power outages including in Alta Sierra where over 1,100 customers were without power for much of the day.

A flood warning is in effect through Thursday evening due to the excess rainfall.

"Even through we're going to see the highest intensity of rain [Tuesday night] the potential of flooding extends through Thursday," Kurth said. "It's going to take delays for water upstream to flow in to larger creeks and rivers."

The weather service is seeing lots of roadway flooding and is expecting some flood prone creeks — such as Cache Creek — to crest at 3 p.m. today.

Snow Levels

Snow levels will be at 5,000 – 5500 and will rise to 5500 to 6000 feet by evening.

By Thursday colder weather will move into the region bringing snow levels back down to between 5,000 and 3,500 feet Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters are not expecting to see a lot of snow accumulation at the lower elevations.

Cal-trans reported a total of 56 inches of snow at Kingvale elevation 6,200 feet, 30 of those inches falling within the past 24 hours.

Rain totals

36 hour rain totals include; 7.14 inches, San Juan Ridge; 6.66 inches, Idaho Maryland Road; 5.39 inches, Newtown Road; 5.07 inches, Empire Mine State Park; 3.32 inches, Nevada County Airport.

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on the extended forecast as well including the possibility of a much stronger precipitation event.

"There could be another strong system," Kurth said. "Some hints maybe midweek next week."

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.