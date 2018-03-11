Three suspects sought in home invasion robbery

Three men, reportedly armed with a gun and a baseball bat, broke into a home and stole items including some jewelry before fleeing early Sunday morning.

The residents at the property in the 13000 block of La Barr Meadows Road just outside Grass Valley called 911 at 5:48 a.m., according to online dispatch records.

The male victim told dispatchers three men broke into the house and demanded guns. The male victim said he did not have any, however. The victim reported that one of the suspects had a gun and one had a baseball bat. According to the dispatch logs, the victim said one of the robbers held the gun to his head, but he didn't actually see the gun because they pulled the bed covers over his head. The robbers took the victim's passport along with jewelry, the logs stated.

The suspects were described only as young, said Nevada County Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Vingom, adding that the victims do not appear to have known them. Neither of the victims was injured and the robbery was still being investigated, Vingom said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.