Three Nevada County projects earn Sierra Nevada Conservancy grants

The Sierra Nevada Conservancy governing board approved nearly $3 million in grants for projects that will reduce wildfire risk and restore forest and watershed health in the Sierra Nevada region, according to a release. Three grants went to Nevada County plans.

Funding for these projects comes from Proposition 1, The Water Quality, Supply, and Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2014. This is the sixth set of awards made under the SNC's Proposition 1 grant program.

Area winners were:

'Inimim Forest Restoration Project, $75,000

This grant to the Yuba Watershed Institute will fund the completion of biological and cultural resource surveys, develop prescriptions and cost estimates for proposed forest restoration treatments, and complete the environmental compliance necessary to thin overly-dense forests, reduce wildfire risk, and remove beetle-killed trees on approximately 1,200 acres within the 'Inimim Forest.

Lower Steephollow Watershed Restoration Implementation Plan, $74,928

This grant to the Sierra Streams Institute will complete environmental compliance and fund the creation of a Healthy Forest, Watershed, and Fuel Reduction Implementation Plan to restore a wildlife-friendly and fire-resistant landscape, and reduce the threat of wildfire on 396 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land, and two parcels of private land totaling 59 acres near where Lower Steephollow Creek flows into the Bear River.

Upper Deer Creek Healthy Forest and Fuel Reduction Implementation Plan, $74,928

This grant to the Sierra Streams Institute will fund the creation of a Healthy Forest, Watershed, and Fuel Reduction Implementation Plan to develop a fire-resistant landscape, and reduce threat of wildfire on 298 acres within the Upper Deer Creek watershed above Scotts Flat Reservoir.

Source: Sierra Nevada Conservancy