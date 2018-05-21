Three local peace officer associations endorse John Foster for Sheriff

Peace officer associations endorse John Foster for Sheriff

John Foster has announced that all three Police Officer Associations in Nevada County, representing officers in Grass Valley, Nevada City and Truckee have endorsed John Foster for Sheriff in the upcoming June election, according to a release.

The Grass Valley association wrote "John Foster has proven his abilities as a leader within our community … Foster is the best candidate to transition the Sheriff's Office to meet the growing and ever changing needs of our community."

Each association cited Foster's proven track record as a leader, commitment to the citizens of Nevada County and his ability to transition the Sheriff's Office into a more effective and responsive organization, according to the release.

Foster has served in law enforcement for over 35 years. For more information, to go FosterForSheriff2018.com

Source: Foster for Sheriff campaign