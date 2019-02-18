Three Grass Valley arrests involve drugs, alcohol

The officer saw one man push another, and he decided to approach.

Over the following minutes the officer discovered one of the men had an outstanding warrant calling for $100,000 in bond. He also had about 100 nitrous oxide canisters, some unused, on him and in his car, authorities said.

The arrests of two men in that incident came shortly before officers responded to reports of someone walking on Highway 49. Police say that man would have faced a misdemeanor only, if the person arrested had refrained from spitting on an officer.

Each of the three arrests over about two hours Saturday night involved alcohol or drugs, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said.

Nitrous oxide

The first incident — around 8:40 p.m. Saturday — led to the arrests of Travis Alan Dodson, 30, of Nevada City, and Jonathan Jeremiah Schiller, 37, of Grass Valley, the sergeant said.

Dodson is charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of nitrous oxide, both misdemeanors. Police also arrested him on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for DUI — a warrant that called for a $100,000 bond. Schiller is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and disorderly conduct, reports state.

An officer spotted the pair while on patrol. One of the men pushed the other and the officer approached, Bates said.

"They were friends," he added. "They were just having a bad moment."

The officer realized one of the men was intoxicated. He saw another drop something, determining it was a device used to inhale nitrous oxide, Bates said.

Dodson faced the outstanding DUI warrant and was driving on a suspended license. The officer also found nitrous oxide canisters on Dodson and in the vehicle. He was then arrested, the sergeant said.

Schiller, who was drunk, resisted a second officer who arrived on the scene. Police then arrested him, he added.

Dodson remained jailed Monday afternoon. Schiller has since made his $2,000 in bond, reports state.

Highway walk

About two hours after those arrests, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a man walking on Highway 49 near East Empire Street. Police arrived and saw Edward Anthony Wall, 28, of Nevada City, near the overpass, Bates said.

"The officers quickly recognized that he was intoxicated to the point where he could not care for himself or others," the sergeant said.

Wall resisted officers, who then arrested him, he added.

"He subsequently spat on an officer," Bates said.

Wall would have faced only a misdemeanor disorderly conduct accusation. However, spitting on an officer led to a felony count of battery of an officer, he added.

Wall remained jailed Monday afternoon on $10,000 in bond, reports state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.