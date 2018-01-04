Three Forks closed for facelift

Those trying to catch a bite of brioche, or sip on a Deer Creek Dunkel at Nevada City's Three Forks Bakery and Brewing Company, will have to wait a week for the dust to settle and construction crews to finish with a facelift on the business scheduled for completion by Tuesday.

Construction crews from Polytech Industrial out of Sacramento, didn't waste much time, using jackhammers to tear chunks of concrete out of the floor after business hours Tuesday night.

By Thursday afternoon, Polytech employees were setting new drains in place and pouring fresh concrete.

"The kitchen epoxy didn't hold up well," Three Forks co-owner Shana Maziarz said about the former floor. "The health department said to re-do the floor, so we did."

Maziarz also decided to upgrade the counter and table tops of the bakery and brew house during the time needed to fix the floors, and chose Bill Filer of Restoration 8 to do the work.

Keeping with the reclaimed material motif of the business, Maziarz brought in large used pieces of old growth fir to be stained with an environmentally friendly process called envirolast, which utilizes caranuba and beeswax.

Three Forks is set to reopen for business Wednesday.

