Three Forks closed for facelift
January 4, 2018
Those trying to catch a bite of brioche, or sip on a Deer Creek Dunkel at Nevada City's Three Forks Bakery and Brewing Company, will have to wait a week for the dust to settle and construction crews to finish with a facelift on the business scheduled for completion by Tuesday.
Construction crews from Polytech Industrial out of Sacramento, didn't waste much time, using jackhammers to tear chunks of concrete out of the floor after business hours Tuesday night.
By Thursday afternoon, Polytech employees were setting new drains in place and pouring fresh concrete.
"The kitchen epoxy didn't hold up well," Three Forks co-owner Shana Maziarz said about the former floor. "The health department said to re-do the floor, so we did."
Maziarz also decided to upgrade the counter and table tops of the bakery and brew house during the time needed to fix the floors, and chose Bill Filer of Restoration 8 to do the work.
Keeping with the reclaimed material motif of the business, Maziarz brought in large used pieces of old growth fir to be stained with an environmentally friendly process called envirolast, which utilizes caranuba and beeswax.
Recommended Stories For You
Three Forks is set to reopen for business Wednesday.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.
Trending In: Local News
- Grass Valley police accuse man of masturbating near school
- Grass Valley man punches woman, kidnaps her, Nevada County authorities say
- Twenty years later, questions still linger in Sam Strange double-homicide case that shook Nevada County
- Trespassers enticed by ghost stories a constant problem, says owner of Nevada City’s HEW building
- Flu season hits Nevada County hard, early
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley police accuse man of masturbating near school
- Grass Valley man punches woman, kidnaps her, Nevada County authorities say
- Twenty years later, questions still linger in Sam Strange double-homicide case that shook Nevada County
- Trespassers enticed by ghost stories a constant problem, says owner of Nevada City’s HEW building
- Grass Valley will have no DMV office for 2 weeks, official says