Three-day beginning mediation training in Grass Valley

Are you a good listener? Want to improve your negotiation skills? Become a certified mediator. The Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County (CRC) is offering their popular three-day beginning mediation training from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on October 25, 26, and 27 at the Association of Realtors Building, Esterly Hall, 336 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley.

During this 25-hour basic mediation skills training, participants will learn how to convene and open a mediation, facilitate communication, encourage problem solving, balance neutrality and fairness, and much more. Participants will discover effective ways to settle differences and mediate disputes across a variety of contexts. This program will provide participants with core mediation skills and training, along with hands-on experience as a mediator in a variety of simulations.

For more than 20 years, CRC has worked with the residents, businesses, and organizations of Nevada County to find common ground. CRC is a nonprofit provider of conflict resolution and mediation training. CRC mediates for the civil and small claims courts of Nevada County as well as private mediation with a sliding scale fee.

The cost to litigate disputes is enormous. Statistics have proven time and time again that mediation resolves more disputes in less time for less money and with less stress. Trained mediators help the disputants as neutral third parties by facilitating communication and resolving disputes whereby the disputants can craft their own agreement.

BBS Internship hours possible. MCLE credits approval pending (additional fees for credits collected at time of event). Participants who complete the course will receive a certificate as a certified mediator.

Group discounts and limited scholarships are also available. Registration includes lunch and snacks.

Register online at http://www.ResolveConflicts.org. For more information, call 530-477-6517.

