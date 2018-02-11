Three arrested in Arcadia Drive incident

Details from a tense law enforcement situation that occurred in a quiet Grass Valley neighborhood Friday afternoon, are beginning to emerge.

Twenty-one-year-old Matthew Little and 20-year-old Isaac Williams were arrested and booked into jail for kidnapping, false imprisonment, criminal threats, burglary, and conspiracy.

A male juvenile was also arrested and charged with burglary, conspiracy, and probation violation.

Little was also charged with brandishing a firearm after a sawed off shotgun that was concealed in his waistband was produced.

The 100 block of Arcadia Drive in the Cypress Hill neighborhood was closed for over an hour as law enforcement awaited a K-9 unit to clear a crawl space under the residence.

Grass Valley Police were initially dispatched just after 12 p.m. for reports of several subjects entering a residence, one armed with a shotgun.

The home was quickly surrounded with the help of allied agencies and several subjects were detained at gunpoint as they were seen exiting the house.

During the subsequent investigation officers learned that a subject had be lured to the house earlier in the day. Once at the house several suspects arrived and ultimately confronted the victim at gunpoint in regards to a previous theft. The suspects demanded, at gunpoint, for the victim to take them to his house in an attempt to locate their previously stolen items.

Law enforcement's arrival prevented them from leaving the residence with the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.