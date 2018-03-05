Three arrested at Spenceville shooting range for illegal firearms

Three men were arrested at the Spenceville Firing Range over the weekend after law enforcement found them to be in possession of illegal firearms, authorities said.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office received a call about the three people shooting illegal firearms at the range around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

"We, along with Fish and Game, responded and contacted several subjects in a group, and among them located two fully automatic firearms — an AR-15 and a handgun — as well as numerous high-capacity magazines and other firearms," said Leslie Carbah, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The rifle, which didn't have a serial number and wasn't registered, appeared to be custom built, and all of the weapons had been modified for fully automatic fire, Carbah said.

Those arrested were Bobby Yettou, 25, of Elverta; Marquis Miller, 22, of Sacramento; and Angelo Craver, 19, of Antelope.

Yettou was arrested on suspicion of possessing or making a machine gun, possessing an assault weapon, possessing a short-barreled firearm, possessing a high-capacity magazine, and a prohibited person possessing a firearm and ammunition. Yettou is a convicted felon and a validated gang member, Carbah said.

Miller was arrested on suspicion of possessing an illegal weapon, possessing an assault weapon, possessing a short-barreled firearm and possessing a machine gun.

Craver was arrested on suspicion of possessing or making a machine gun, possessing a high-capacity magazine, possessing an assault weapon, possessing a short-barreled firearm, and for the sale or manufacturing of an assault weapon.

All three men were booked into Yuba County Jail, where they remained in custody as of Monday afternoon. Bail for Miller and Craver is set at $100,000. Yettou, a convicted felon, is ineligible for bail.

By Jake Abbott writes for the Marysville Appeal Democrat. He can be reached at jabbott@appealdemocrat.com.