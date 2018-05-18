Threats lead to discovery of gun, silencer in Nevada County arrest, authorities say

A Grass Valley man accused of having a loaded pistol that qualifies as an assault weapon remained Friday in the Nevada County Jail under $500,000 in bond, authorities said.

Devon German Cruz, 30, faces felony charges of possession of an assault weapon, possession of a silencer, committing a felony while armed, stalking and inflicting corporeal injury. He's also charged with a misdemeanor failure to appear accusation.

Authorities found Cruz around 10 p.m. Thursday in a 10000-block Matthew Lane home after the residents reported him making threats, sheriff's Lt. Rob Bringolf said.

"He'd been served with a protective order," he added.

Deputies responded to the home and found a gun case in a vehicle near the residence. A silencer was on the ground by the car door, Bringolf said.

Officers then searched the area for Cruz, with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter, he added.

Deputies learned about an hour into the search Cruz had entered the home's downstairs to confront someone. They found Cruz inside and arrested him, finding a loaded pistol, Bringolf said.

That pistol has a barrel threaded for a silencer. That design qualifies it as an assault weapon, the lieutenant said.

