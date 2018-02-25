Third time’s the charm? Snow predicted for Monday in Nevada County

The last two snow systems scheduled to hit Nevada County petered out with little more than an intermittent dusting here and there.

But there's hope for more ahead, with the National Weather Service predicting two new storms to blow into the area with snow down to 1,500 feet.

A winter weather advisory has been issued from 1 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m., with "significant snowfall to low elevations."

A cold storm system will move over the area early Monday with predicted low snow levels with snow expected to impact travel into the northern Sierra Nevada foothill areas. Some snow may fall as low as 1,500 feet with more significant snow accumulations above 2,000 feet, according to the weather service. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3,000 feet, with localized amounts up to 14 inches, are expected. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches above 2,000 feet are predicted.

On Monday, snow showers are predicted before 5 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches is possible. Monday night, there's a chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before 8 p.m.

The second storm of the week is predicted to be a little stronger and warmer, and will start late Wednesday. This storm could bring multiple feet of snow to the higher elevations, according to the weather service. Locally, showers are predicted for Thursday, and could be heavy at times. Thursday night could see rain and snow showers with a low around 33 in Nevada City, with more rain and snow showers predicted for Friday.

