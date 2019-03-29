Third annual Sudoku tournament coming to NU
March 29, 2019
A third Sudoku tournament is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. on April 28 at Nevada Union High School, when second and seventh grade teams will race to complete two puzzles.
"This is the only Sudoku team competition anywhere in the world — competitions are done solo elsewhere," said key organizer Jerry Martin. "The public is welcome to come witness the excitement, concentration and collaboration." Chicago Park School won in 2017 and Deer Creek Elementary School excelled in 2018. The event is free and open to the public. Pictured, a team from Lyman Gilmore competes in the 2018 Team Sudoku Tournament at Nevada Union High School.
