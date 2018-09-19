Third Annual PFLAG Community Picnic
September 19, 2018
Since 2002 PFLAG Nevada County has been supporting and advocating for LGBTQ people and their rights in the foothills. Every year, the Community Picnic brings together the LGBTQ community, their families, friends and allies to revel, connect and celebrate with each other. Members of the community are invited to this free event from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Roth Estate in Nevada City. Organizers will be barbecuing hamburgers, hotdogs and vegetarian options. Various non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish to share.
The event will include live music, yard games, and other recreational activities. Please RSVP to pflag@pflagnevco.com with number of guests and specify vegetarian preferences.
