There’s an app you can develop for that: NC Tech Connection hosts talk on mobile app development

Remember that iPhone commercial from 2009 that proclaimed "There's an app for that?"

Turns out, the company's ad was more prescient than they knew.

Download a coloring book? Learn Korean? Scan a document? Track your hiking miles? Whatever you can think of, there likely is an app easily downloadable on your smartphone. There's even an app, announced just this month, to help Illinois pork producers calculate their manure usage.

The global app market is expected to reach $77 billion in 2017, according to a Business 2 Community report; the Apple Store has over 2 million apps to browse and Google Play has another 2.2 million, according to the same report.

You might have an idea for the next big app percolating in your head — but have no clue how to make that a reality. It takes careful planning from idea to execution to make an app explode into the market.

Techtonic Tuesdays is here to help.

The monthly talk, sponsored by NC Tech Connection, is bringing in Rich Foreman to discuss "mobile apps — from idea to execution." He will discuss the groundwork and what you need to consider before you launch your app; topics to be covered include monetization models, the mobile app development process, selecting a developer and app development alternatives.

Techtonic Tuesday is billed as an opportunity for the tech community to mingle and learn in a casual setting. Topics revolve around tech trends, start up education and tips from the experts that help foster success in the world of technology. But, organizers stress, the events are not just for techies; anyone interested in technology, entrepreneurship and meeting new people is welcome.

Foreman is the CEO and co-founder of Apptology, a Folsom-based mobile applications development and mobile marketing company. Apptology recently made the news with an app it developed for Cal Fire to help prepare the public for when the next wildfire strikes. The app, called Cal Fire Ready for Wildfire, is available on both the iPhone and Android platforms. The app has three primary functions: Providing educational content on how to prepare for and help protect property from wildfires, notifying citizens of wildfire incidents with custom alerts, and providing incident information and maps on California wildfires.

Foreman has 20 years of experience in leadership, engineering, mobile application development and sales, and has co-authored a book, "Tap into the Mobile Economy." He is also the founding director of the Sacramento chapter of Startup Grind.

Contact business reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lkellar@theunion.com.